REGINA -- SaskPower is asking farmers and construction workers to look out for power lines as work begins for the 2020 season.

“Each year we see hundreds of farm-related line contacts – and the number is still increasing,” said Kevin Schwing, SaskPower Director of Health and Safety. “We saw 327 reported incidents of farm machinery contacting electrical equipment in 2019, which is up slightly from 314 the previous year. There were no reported deaths or injuries in 2019, but sadly this is not often the case.”

SaskPower has recommended:

Locating power lines before beginning work

Maintain a safe distance

Lower large equipment like grain augers, air seeder and air sprayers before moving to prevent contact with lines

Take steps to prevent fatigue

Contact Sask 1st Call at 1-866-828-4888 to identify power lines.