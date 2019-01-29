

CTV Regina





Doug Burnett has been named the new president and CEO of SaskTel.

The announcement was made by the board of directors on Tuesday morning.

Burnett was previously the acting president and CEO of the Crown corporation.

“With 30 years of experience, he has the in-depth industry and business knowledge to lead the strategic direction of the company and continue its success in the highly competitive communications industry,” Sasktel Board Chair Grant Kook said in a press release.

After six years of practicing law in Regina, Burnett started out with SaskTel as corporate counsel in 1990. He went on to become general manager of human resources in 1997.

He was then named vice president of human resources and corporate services in 2003.

Along with SaskTel, Burnett also sits on the board for the Wicihitowin Foundation, Westwind Aviation and Junior Achievement.