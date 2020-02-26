REGINA -- In the wake of news of a report that found non-profit founder Jean Vanier sexually abused at least six women, Canadian institutions associated with him, like Regina Catholic School Division’s Jean Vanier School, are questioning how to move forward.

The Regina Catholic School Division says it has not had a chance to consider decisions about renaming the school.

“Right now, our prayers are with the victims, and all victims of abuse. The courage shown in coming forward is considerable,” Regina Catholic School Division communications and media coordinator Twylla West said in an email to CTV News Regina. “We will spend time consulting with the school community and speaking with the Archdiocese before making any decision.”

The Archdiocese of Regina has posted a statement online from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops regarding Jean Vanier.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) learned over the weekend of the shocking results of an independent inquiry, undertaken at the initiative of L'Arche International, to investigate allegations of abuse by its founder Jean Vanier,” the statement reads.

“The message of the bishops of Canada to all victims-survivors is that abuse is an appalling manipulation of trust and is always to be condemned. In any form, it is unacceptable. The bishops commend the courage of and pray for all victims-survivors who come forward with such painful experiences in order to seek justice and healing. Similarly, they laud the bold steps of L'Arche's leadership in initiating an independent inquiry into this question in an effort to seek greater clarity.”