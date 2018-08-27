

Police say the search for a missing seven-year-old boy is now being treated as a recovery effort.

Greagan Geldenhuys and his 47-year-old mother Tamaine were swimming near B-Say-Tah beach near Fort Qu’Appelle on Friday. Tamaine’s body was found on Saturday, Greagan has not been seen since.

The RCMP underwater recover team is now searching the area.

Volunteers from the area are searching beaches, and others have taken boats and kayaks out onto the water for the search.

A Facebook page started to help find Greagan released a statement from the family on Monday morning.

“They are leaning towards a swimming accident, the winds were extremely high that day,” the post says. “No one else was on the beach that they found (Tamaine’s) car at, and someone has turned in a swim bag and Greagan’s shoes. No one knows for sure at the moment, but she could have went to help him in the water or he could have went to help her.”

Tamaine’s brother Darcy Patel told The Canadian Press the death is a “tragic accident.”

“They are both good swimmers,” Patel said. “At this point nobody has any evidence to say that anything untoward happened. Rather, it’s just a swimming accident. We don’t know any hard details as to what happened here.”

Police do not believe foul play is a factor in the death at this time.

There are about 50 people working to search the area where Tarmaine’s body was found. The volunteers are being coordinated through a Facebook group and are searching Echo and Mission Lakes.

“It’s tragic when things like this happen in the community and I pray for the family,” said Jonathan Plank, who is helping with the search. “I hope that they get through this in the best way they can and I hope they can find him.”

Anyone with information about Greagan is asked to contact Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222.

With files from The Canadian Press