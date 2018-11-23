

Regina police are expanding their search for a 19-year-old Regina man.

Promise (Max) Chukwudum was last seen on Saturday, November 17 in the area of Marshall Crescent. Police and Search and Rescue Regina have been sweeping the Normanview area in an effort to find him.

The search has now been expanded to include the area of Third Avenue and Arthur Street in the Rosemont/Transcona neighbourhood and to the city landfill.

The Regina Police Service said it has wrapped a search in one area of the landfill. In a news release, police said investigators determined a garbage pickup had occurred shortly after Chukwudum’s disappearance. City officials were able to cordon off the area at the landfill to allow investigators to search that area.

The search had negative results, meaning Chukwudum wasn’t found.

Police say they are still investigating this as a missing persons case and are continuing to search for Chukwudum.

Residents can expect to see uniformed officers searching from house to house and in some cases in backyards. Search and Rescue Regina members can be identified with orange vests with neon green on the sleeve. They also carry identification.

Chukwudum is described as 5’11”, weighing 240 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweatpants, and a dark coloured toque.

Anyone with information about Chukwudum’s whereabouts is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.