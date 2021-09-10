REGINA -- September has spoiled us so far with mainly sunny conditions, above seasonal temperatures and, well there is no better way to say it – just generally beautiful conditions. Our CTV Skycam shots in the evening have been extremely swoon-worthy.

Even with the crisp mornings, the days have settled, the sun has come out and the last couple of days have definitely been giving us serious summer vibes, even though the leaves are starting to change colour.

Now, as September hit many people start to think about fall weather. I am torn this week between wishing the heat would stick around and looking forward to the crisp fall air that brings in the beauty of changing seasons. But, I’ve heard from many people that they are ready for fall temperatures.

And if you’re one of those people – I’m glad to inform you that more seasonal conditions are falling in.

First of all, the high-pressure ridge in the upper atmosphere that brought warm air into the province over the last couple of days – to the tune of 10 degrees plus above seasonal – will move east and be replaced by more seasonal temperatures and winds from the north and west.

As for weather systems, the low we are watching today moved from northern Alberta through northern Saskatchewan and continues towards Hudson Bay, right around the 60th parallel and the border with the NWT. Attached to the low is, of course, a cold front which is the main driver behind our shift in temperatures. This low is also bringing moderate rainfall to northern and central Saskatchewan through the morning before it skirts east this afternoon.

After this, things don’t clear up for long. A shortwave will move through central Saskatchewan through the morning as well, which looks to mainly impact North Battleford, Kindersley, Saskatoon and Yorkton with a few showers, but there is the small chance of a brief pop up shower here in Regina as well.

Then, more organized, unsettled conditions build into southern Saskatchewan on Saturday as an extended trough of low pressure moves through that is likely to bring the heaviest rainfall to the southwest corner of the province. But scattered showers are expected through most of southern Saskatchewan.

So, some rain, cloud cover and sweater weather are on the way for those of you itching for fall to be here.