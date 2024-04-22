Second-degree murder charge laid following death on Ochapowace First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid a murder charge following a suspicious death on Ochapowace First Nation over the weekend.

Ochapowace resident Dustyn Allary, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree murder following an investigation by RCMP’s major crimes unit.

Officers were called to a home in the community around 6:45 a.m. on April 20 to assist paramedics, according to a news release.

Once on the scene, officers found an injured man — identified as 32-year-old Elias Still, also from Ochapowace.

Still was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His family was notified and victim services were made available, RCMP said.

The death was considered suspicious — which led to major crimes investigators stepping in.

The investigation, which police say is ongoing, led to Allary’s arrest.

According to RCMP, he was remanded into custody and made his first appearance in provincial court in Yorkton on Monday.