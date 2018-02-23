

CTV Regina





Police have arrested a second man in connection with a homicide last weekend.

On Feb. 18, police were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a robbery. A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Justin Langan of Regina.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on the 400 block of Retallack Street on Thursday night after a SWAT call at the house. Charges are pending.

Chad Barre, 31, was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday night after a police chase. He appeared in court on Tuesday morning and his case was adjourned to Feb. 27.