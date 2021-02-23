REGINA -- A second man has been charged in relation to the murder of Justin Robert Delorme.

Richard Crane, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm. He will appear in court on Tuesday.

Charles Wayne Taypotat, 54, is also charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Monday.

Delorme, 32, was discovered injured by police in the 1000 block of Garnet St. early on the morning of Feb. 21. He later died in hospital.