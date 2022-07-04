Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police

A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with first degree murder, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

RPS said the initial investigation began around 2:20 a.m. on June 29 when officers were called to an alley on the 1200 block of Rae St.

When police arrived they found the body of a 14-year-old boy and an injured 32-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital by EMS.

A 15-year-old boy was also charged in connection to the same incident last week.