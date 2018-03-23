

CTV Regina





A second youth has been charged after two homes were shot at in early March.

Two homes and several vehicles were shot at in the 1300 block of Athol Street on March 11. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged shortly after the incident.

Police say they saw a boy in the 3100 block of Dewdney Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Officers knew the man was the subject of several outstanding warrants, including the shooting on March 11. Police say the boy ran away, but the canine team tracked him to a house the 1500 block of Garnet Street. He was arrested without incident.

The 15-year-old, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with 11 counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

He will make his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.