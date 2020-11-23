REGINA -- Two years after his passing, the son of longtime NHL official Mick McGeough honoured his father by wearing one of his jerseys while officiating an SJHL game Saturday.

Luke McGeough says he remembers his dad as an incredible storyteller with an incredible legacy, his career as an official spanning more than two decades including 20 seasons in the NHL.

“He reffed just about 1100 regular season games, then over 60 playoff games, did a [Stanley Cup] final in ’06,” Luke said Sunday. “It’s kind of cool, he’s the last person to ever go without a helmet on NHL ice.”

Continuing on his family’s legacy in stripes, Luke also officiates hockey at different levels in Saskatchewan.

In the two years since Mick’s passing, Luke has worn one of Mick’s jerseys at AAA hockey games he refs.

"It's kind of special putting it on right, knowing that dad wore it, get a little sense of pride putting it on,” Luke said. “I'm pretty proud of all his accomplishments.”

This year, after getting permission from the league, he was able to wear an old school NHL crest when the Estevan Bruins and Weyburn Red Wings met on Saturday.

The SJHL is also a league where Mick served as a referee early in his career.

“He cut his teeth, that’s where he learned how to officiate,” Luke said. “It’s a little extra special for me wearing it in a Junior A game.”

According to Luke, fans often tell him memories of his dad, but wearing the jerseys on the ice also gets the players asking why.

“It’s nice passing that legacy along to some of the younger hockey players in this province,” Luke said.

Luke plans to keep breaking out the jerseys with his dad’s number 19 on the back around this time of year for years to come.