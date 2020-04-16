REGINA -- SGI has implemented new practices for its Class 1 driver examinations, to ensure truck drivers and its examiners remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical distancing is impossible for more than one person in the cab of a semi-truck, so last month the provincial government suspended all road tests for new drivers.

But now SGI thinks it has found a way to resume Class 1 driver examinations safely, with the examiner following the truck rather than riding in it.

“The examiner will not actually not be in the cab with the student. Instead the student will be accompanied by an instructor that they’ve already spent time with so they’ve already come into contact with that person. There won’t be an additional contact between the students and the examiner,” said Tyler McMurchy with SGI.

Trucking has been declared an essential service during the pandemic along with the training schools. Some have remained open with a provincial backlog of 90 students ready to take road tests.

Susan Ewart from the Saskatchewan Trucking Association said the change in policy from SGI is welcome news.

“There is a driver shortage, even prior to the COVID 19 pandemic. The province is experiencing a shortage in that particular profession so if we can continue to have drivers trained and the road tests go on, that’s great,” said Ewart.

Road tests for new semi-drivers will resume next week. They will be available in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Yorkton and Swift Current.