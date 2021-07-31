Advertisement
SHA warns of COVID-19 exposures in Swift Current
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:30AM CST
Share:
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about an increase in COVID-19 in the Swift Current area.
According to the SHA, people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they went to the Swift Current Rodeo and Cabaret at Kinetic Exhibition Park on July 23 or the Railway North Social House on July 24.
The SHA said everyone who was in attendance should get tested immediately.
RELATED IMAGES