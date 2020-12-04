REGINA -- Judge Shannon Metivier has been chosen as the new Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.

Judge Metivier was first appointed to the Provincial Court in 2013.

“Saskatchewan has a history of appointing excellent legal minds to our courts, and Judge Metivier is no exception,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said.

“Her time as a trial lawyer, her extensive practice in civil litigation, and her experience as a sitting judge make her an excellent choice to lead the Provincial Court.”

In a release, the province said she graduated from the College of Law at the University of Saskatchewan in 1992 and was called to the bar in 1993. Metivier served as a partner at McKercher LLP law firm in Saskatoon, before becoming a judge.

Judge Metivier will replace Chief Judge James Plemel.

“I want to thank Chief Judge Plemel for his service to the Province of Saskatchewan,” Wyant said. “Chief Judge Plemel has been a fixture in Saskatchewan’s legal community for many years now, and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

The appointment takes effect March 1, 2021.