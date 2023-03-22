'She does it all': Norquay woman gives back to community as latest ‘Hometown Hero’

Norquay, Sask. -

The impacts Reagan Foster has had on the community of Norquay, Sask. are vast – but she isn’t someone home grown in the area.

Surprisingly, if the cost of land was a little higher in Saskatchewan’s south central town in 2004, she may have never stepped foot in Norquay, with a population of just under 500.

“Originally, the land was cheap and we were looking to expand our farm,” Foster told CTV News with a smile on Tuesday.

“Norquay is one of the most amazing communities. When we moved here, I walked into the grocery store and someone already knew my name.”

That’s just how small towns like Norquay are, said Foster.

She said she fell in love with the small town hospitality, and she wanted to return that sense of community in the form of volunteering.

A member of the Regina Kinettes at the time, Foster noticed the club didn’t exist when she made the move. After a brief stint in Sturgis with its club, Foster formed the Norquay Kin Club in 2008. Since then, it has donated around $1.2 million to Telelmiracle.

It’s not just her involvement with the Kin Club, however.

Foster has ran projects to beautify the community, sits on numerous boards, started an organization to help feed low income families in Norquay, keeps the kitchen stocked at the local communiplex, and on top of it all, she’s a mother to four children, helps run the family ranch near town, and she owns and operates Norquay Agencies.

“She is one of the most selfless, giving, gracious, kind human beings I’ve ever met,” said Foster’s friend, Jennifer Lindgren.

“She will put everybody else ahead of herself.”

Foster’s kids have nearly all moved away, but they all remain active in their own communities, continuing to work through the foundation their mother created.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

Her latest initiative ensures kids at the local K-12 school don’t go hungry.

“We’ve developed a breakfast program,” Foster explained.

“We need to make breakfast available to these kids. Lots of kids are coming to school hungry.”

For those around her, the title of ‘Hometown Hero,’ fits perfectly.

“Her face is everywhere, her smile is everywhere. She has brought energy and love and kindness … Reagan is definitely Norquay’s hero,” said Lindgren.

Foster’s co-worker, Cally Severson was one of the original nominators for the title of Hometown Hero, and she said some days answering phones at Norquay Agencies ends up being people needing Foster’s help — or an ask to volunteer.

“There’s so much work she does behind the scenes — it’s unreal … she does it all,” said Severson.

When asked what advice she’d give others looking to help out in their own communities, Foster gave some simple guidelines to make your community a better place to live.

“It’s pretty easy, you just have to make yourself available — let others know that you’re willing to help.”