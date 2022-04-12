'She was a homebody': Six years following Mekayla Bali’s disappearance, family increases reward

Yorkton, Sask. -

Tuesday marks the six year anniversary of Mekayla Bali’s disappearance. The 16-year-old vanished just before 2 p.m. after being captured on surveillance video in both Yorkton’s Broadway Tim Horton’s and Yorkton’s bus depot on April 12, 2016.

The Bali family held a press conference to mark the anniversary, as well as provide an update on the reward now being offered to the public for tips on Mekayla’s whereabouts.

“She wasn't engaged in dangerous, risky behaviours. No mental health issues, no substance abuse issues. No temper tantrums or threats of running away. No sneaking out. When invited to sleepovers, she would usually call by 11 p.m. to be picked up, she was a homebody,” explained Paula Bali, Mekayla’s mother.

Bali said anonymous community business donations have now increased the total reward to $100,000 which was previously $25,000.

“Today we are here, because some angels in Yorkton made a difference,” said Bali.

In the years since Mekayla's disappearance, Bali said over 600 tips have come in to her personally, with sightings and information on the disappearance, eventually leading them to look internationally for Mekayla.

Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley said the business donations show how much Yorkton cares.

“We're all in this together. We're all one big family. We really are. We're a small community, and that's what we do,” he said.

The RCMP were not in attendance during Tuesday’s press conference. CTV News has reached out, looking for an update, but it wasn’t available at the time of publishing.