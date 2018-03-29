

CTV Regina





Hundreds of people lined up at the Cornwall Centre in Regina for the opening of the new H&M store on Thursday morning.

Anticipation has been building for the opening of the European fashion chain since the news leaked that H&M would be opening their first Saskatchewan store back in 2017.

The first 500 people through the door at the store were awarded a coupon valued between $10 and $300.

H&M opened its first Canadian store in 2004. They have more than 80 other locations across the country.