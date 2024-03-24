'Showed in the crowd': Regina Spring Home Show celebrates high attendance

Regina’s annual Spring Home Show took place this weekend at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

This is the 46th year of the trade show which features a variety of products and services focusing on home improvement.

President and CEO of Regina’s Home Builders Association Stu Niebergall told CTV News this particular time if year is when a lot of folks have home improvement on the mind.

“You know it’s the perfect time of year for something like this," he said. "Because, you take this weekend, the weather was so nice in terms of clear skies, no snowstorms, but not really warm enough to do anything in your backyard and that really showed in the crowd."

As for anyone looking to get out and work in their backyards – recent forecasts suggest residents may have to wait a few more weeks to see warmer spring conditions in the Queen City.