

CTV Regina





The Sir John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Regina has been vandalized again.

There is red paint on the statue’s hands, on the boot and by Macdonald’s name. The statue was also vandalized in February, when someone spray painted it green and yellow.

Victoria recently removed its statue from in front of city hall.

Last week, vandals painted a statue in Montreal with red paint.

The city says it will be sending out a maintenance crew to clean up the paint before the end of the week.

Regina police are investigating the vandalism.

Regina’s statue was built in 1967.