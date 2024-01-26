SJHL not looking to expand further outside Sask. following major shakeup with Alberta, B.C.
The commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is hopeful a major shake up in Alberta’s junior ‘A’ league will have minimal effect in Saskatchewan.
Last weekend the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) announced it had agreed to terms with five teams from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) to jump ship next season.
In March of 2021, the BCHL withdrew its membership from the umbrella of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) to become an independent Junior ‘A’ league.
SJHL commissioner Kyle McIntyre told CTV Morning Live people are wondering what the move could mean for the league he oversees.
“We’ve been keeping an eye on it,” McIntyre said. “We’re not sure what the impact is going to be, obviously you’re always concerned when five quality programs are moving to another league, we’re wondering about the impact that’ll have on Alberta and certainly our thoughts go out to the players and the teams involved.”
When asked if the move could open the door to a more interprovincial approach to Junior ‘A’ leagues in Western Canada, McIntyre said league officials are happy with the current competitive balance in the SJHL.
“We believe that we have a real good league and we’re really proud of our Saskatchewan content and we are proud with how we’ve grown our brand, right now we are not really looking westward or eastward in terms of expanding our league,” McIntyre said.
Out-of-province teams are not totally unprecedented in the SJHL. The Flin Flon Bombers play their home games in Manitoba, and the league once included the Lloydminster Lancers before the franchise moved to the AJHL in 1988, operating today as the Lloydminster Bobcats.
From 1987 to 1997, the SJHL even had a team based out of Minot, North Dakota, but the league has operated with the same 12 teams since the Lebret Eagles folded in 2001. That’s not a competitive formula the commissioner wants to upheave unnecessarily.
“We think we have a really good thing going on in the SJHL and we’re kind of selfish and we don’t want to expand that,” McIntyre said.
The five Alberta teams that agreed to join the BCHL next season are the Brooks Bandits, Blackfalds Bulldogs, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints.
Since the announcement, the AJHL has cancelled all games between the five teams and the 11 other clubs in the league.
The CJHL is the governing body of nine Junior ‘A’ leagues in Canada and the U.S. including the SJHL. The CJHL season culminates with the Centennial Cup in late spring, featuring the champions of all nine leagues and the host community’s team.
-- With files from Cole Davenport.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Liberal MPs remain split on genocide case as UN orders Israel to protect Palestinians
Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond as the International Court of Justice proceeds with considering a genocide case against Israel.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump walks out of court during closing arguments of defamation trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award her client at least $12 million damages, saying Trump had shattered her reputation and her world by unleashing a flood of hate toward her through his public statements branding her a liar.
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
UFO reports from pilots include 'intense' and 'unusual' lights over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Lametti says he 'wouldn't be afraid' of pending update to assisted dying eligibility
Former justice minister David Lametti says he wouldn't be afraid of moving ahead with an expansion of eligibility for medical assistance in dying.
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
UN top court gives first orders to Israel, declares it won't throw out genocide case
The top UN court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.
