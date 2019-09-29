The SJHL announced that the league and the Yorkton Terriers will be “severing ties” with forward Greg Mulhall for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

In a release, the league says a video surfaced showing Mulhall “speaking with disrespect and profanity laced words towards Melville goalie Berk Bekeliev.”

The Yorkton Terriers have released forward Greg Mulhall. #SJHL — Yorkton Terriers (@SJHLTerriers) September 29, 2019

Mulhall was recently suspended 25 games for a hit on the Millionaires goalie that sent him to hospital.