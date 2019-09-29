SJHL severs ties with recently suspended Yorkton Terriers forward after 'profanity laced' video surfaces
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 4:01PM CST
The SJHL announced that the league and the Yorkton Terriers will be “severing ties” with forward Greg Mulhall for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.
In a release, the league says a video surfaced showing Mulhall “speaking with disrespect and profanity laced words towards Melville goalie Berk Bekeliev.”
Mulhall was recently suspended 25 games for a hit on the Millionaires goalie that sent him to hospital.