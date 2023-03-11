Snow routes declared in Regina following storm

Following a late season blast of winter, the City of Regina has declared snow routes to be in effect starting at 6 a.m. on March 12.

The city announced the implementation in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Snow routes include 16 kilometres of Regina’s roadways and are identified by blue signs marked with a white snowflake.

The routes include:

Winnipeg St - Ross Ave to Broadway Ave

Victoria Ave - Pasqua St to Albert St

Victoria Ave - Broad St to Winnipeg St

Toronto St - Victoria Ave to College Ave

College Ave - Winnipeg St to Arcola Ave

Broadway Ave - Broad St to Park St

15th Ave - Elphinstone St to Winnipeg St

14th Ave - Toronto St to Winnipeg St

14th Ave - Albert St to Halifax St

13th Ave - Broad St to Toronto St

On the affected roadways, there will be no on-street parking for a 24-hour period, the city’s announcement read.

Vehicles that are left on the street will be ticketed $120.

Snow routes are declared when snowfall has reached a minimum of five centimetres.

The parking ban will end at 6 a.m. on March. 13.

More information about the snow route program can be found on the city’s website.