A social media post has prompted police to remind people to be safe around trains.

The post, which was shared more than 4,400 times, shows a group of children playing near a train.

Although police have not verified that the photo was taken in Regina, they are reminding parents to remind children about railway safety.

Police say general guidelines include staying off train tracks and railway property, using designated railway crossings, obeying signs and signals, and keeping a safe distance from railway equipment.