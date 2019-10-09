Layoff notices are being handed out in Saskatchewan’s solar industry as sales drop following the discontinuation of SaskPower’s net metering program.

"We've had to lay off a few people so far. We've given notice to a few others now,” Migel Catellier of TruGreen Energy said. “Basically we've been doing what we can to gather information from customers and get some projects done and keep people as busy as possible."

Last month, SaskPower suspended its net metering program after it reached the 16-megawatt capacity two years ahead of schedule.

The Crown said it will come up with a new plan to address the high demand for solar power from its customers, but suggests that the program may not be sustainable long-term.

TruGreen Energy says it hasn’t made a sale in nearly three weeks.

“In most jurisdictions you have utilities that, most of them push back against net metering, but in most jurisdiction they’re not owned by the government,” Catellier said.

In an emailed statement, the provincial government said a date has not been set for the return of a solar incentive program.