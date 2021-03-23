REGINA -- Some Regina parents are choosing to switch their children to at-home learning before of Regina public and catholic school divisions' moving to remote learning in the coming days, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city.

The Safe Schools Saskatchewan Advocacy group said it has heard from several parents whose children aren’t at school this week.

“Just because of fear of the unknown and they would rather be safe than sorry, so they’re keeping their kids home now,” Margi Corbett, an administrator with Safe Schools Saskatchewan Advocacy and retired teacher, said.

One of those parents is Regina city councillor Shanon Zachidniak, who moved her two children to at-home learning on Monday.

“I thought that it was a good way to try and reduce the risk, not just for my kids but for everyone’s kids,” Zachidniak said. “We were in a position where we could accommodate [at home learning] a week early.”

Zachidniak said she knows some families need more time to prepare for the switch to at home learning. She said those who can do it now should consider doing so.

In an email, the Regina Catholic School Division said it understands why some parents are choosing to keep their children at home. However, those students will not be able to access learning online until the entire class makes the move in the coming days.

“This becomes a situation similar to a student at home with an illness, or perhaps taken on a family holiday,” Twylla West, a spokesperson for Regina catholic schools, said. “Staff may prepare some at home learning on a case by cases basis, but we cannot ask our teachers to teach online and face to face simultaneously.”

The situation is similar with Regina Public Schools.

“[Students] may get catch up material from their teacher, but their teacher will not begin remote learning for them until next week for elementary or Thursday for high school,” Terry Lazarou from Regina Public Schools said in an email.