REGINA -- Saskatchewan movie theatres in are allowed to open on June 29 as part of Phase 4.2 of the province's reopening plan, but movie goers will have to wait a little bit longer to head to the cinema.

Cineplex’s six Saskatchewan locations along with Landmark theatres in Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton will open on July 3.

Capacity in theatres will be reduced by at least 50 per cent. Time between shows will also be lengthened to eliminate crowding in the lobby. High touch surfaces and auditoriums will be cleaned between shows.

Customers are encouraged to buy tickets online or at automated Kiosks.

Rainbow Cinemas in Regina does not have a scheduled reopen date at this time.