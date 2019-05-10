

CTV Regina





The family of a missing Regina mother is pleading for her safe return, after a month of searching.

Jenaya Wapemoose, 22, hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 7. She is originally from Cowessess First nation, but has always lived in Regina.

On April 7, her activity on social media stopped and she hasn’t contacted her family since. Her sister says that behavior is completely out of the ordinary.

"She's always in touch with my family and my friends and this one time she just doesn't,” Jackie Wapemoose, Jenaya’s older sister said. “She isn't on Facebook, she must have left or something happened to her."

Jenaya, a former student of Scott Collegiate and mother of one, was couch surfing with various friends and family in Regina, according to her family.

Jackie says her sister was last seen in the 1200 block of Retallack St. and in the 1800 block of Ottawa St.

"I don't understand how she just disappears you know?” Wapemoose said. “Everybody knows her, she's well known. Somebody must know something about her."

Wapemoose is described as Indigenous, 5’4”, 130 lbs with shoulder-length wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of stars on her neck.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay