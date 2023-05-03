'Someone we've had our eyes on for awhile now': Riders select Lake Korte-Moore in first round of CFL Draft

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Lake Korte-Moore third overall in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.

“We’re happy to draft him. Obviously I say that every year, the players we pick, we’re excited to have them. But you know we just looked at a player that we can add a different element to our team,” said Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders Vice President and GM.

“It’s an honour. Honestly it’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to get drafted. I can’t believe it’s happened and now I can’t wait to get to work and get to Saskatchewan with the great fan base they have there,” Korte-Moore, told reporters following the announcement.

The UBC defensive lineman recorded 48 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble in 10 games and was a Canada West All-Star in 2022.

“I told the coaches this, but I’m undefeated at Mosaic,” he chuckled.

“We’re always looking for guys who can rush the passer and he has the ability to do that. We think that he can contribute right away and I think he can also play special teams,” O’Day said.

Standing six foot, five inches tall, Korte-Moore has experience as quarterback, linebacker, and defensive end dating back to his high school football years.

“He’s got a lot of value, got the size and the speed. Someone that we’ve had our eyes on for awhile now and a lot of discussions about. We’re just happy that we were able to get him,” O’Day added.

As for what fans can expect from him, Korte-Moore was sure to mention he’s a team player.

“[I’m] high-motor, hard worker, and just a disciplined player. I don’t take dumb penalties and I also am going to be able to possibly lead and be that team player the team needs to get to the next level and hopefully I get a lot of sacks this year with the great d-line we have at Sask.,” he said.

Korte-Moore was eligible to be drafted in 2022 but deferred for one more season. CFL Central Scouting rankings had him listed as high as 10th. However the nine players ahead of him, all play in the NCAA.

At the CFL combine last month in Edmonton, Korte-Moore was one of the top ranked Canadians.

University of British Columbia defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore is seen in Edmonton in a March 21, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CFL, Christian Bender.

The Riders also had the 2nd round, eleventh overall pick, in the 2023 draft. The green and white decided to go local with their pick, selecting University of Regina defensive back, Jaxon Ford.

“We were hoping he would be there in the second round all along. It’s special for me, his grandpa actually brought me to Saskatchewan [but] didn’t have any influence on the pick,” O’Day joked.

“It’s crazy. This is an unreal feeling you know for my family, for me especially, just can’t stop smiling,” Ford said.

Ford’s grandfather, Al Ford, was a member of the 1966 Grey Cup Champion team and played 12 seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ford said he had a chance to call his grandfather after he was selected and it was full of emotion.

“I couldn’t hear anything because they were just bawling their eyes out. An emotional moment for my family,” Ford laughed.

“I got a text message right before I got the call. So kind of knew [I was going to get selected] when the area code was 306. I shot up right out of my chair and started yelling and I just didn’t know what else to do. I was super thrilled,” he added.

In 2022, Ford recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in nine games.

In 29 career games with the University of Regina Rams, Ford had 130 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

“We feel like he can help on special teams. He’s got a chance to play safety in our league and obviously the roots being here helps us,” O’Day explained.

Ford was a 2022 U-Sports Second Team All-Canadian and 2022 Canada West All-Star.

“He’s six feet tall and almost 200 pounds. Carries himself well and had a strong combine. I think for us, he only climbed as the time went on,” O’Day said.

Former Regina Ram defensive back Jaxon Ford was selected by the green and white in the 2nd round, eleventh overall pick, in the 2023 draft. (Source: Regina Rams Website)

Other Roughrider picks included:

Round 3, 21st overall- Linebacker Matt Dean from York University

Round 4, 30th overall-Running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudson of Delaware State

Round 5- no selection

Round 6, 48th overall-Offensive lineman, Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan.

Round 7, 57th overall- Offensive lineman, Evan Floren, Queen’s University

Round 7, 60th overall- Linebacker Nick Thomas, University of Manitoba

Round 8, 66th overall- Defensive lineman, Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

“The first three or four rounds are pretty standard. There’s not a ton of guys, maybe a couple of surprises,” O’Day shared, following the conclusion of the draft.

O’Day argued that there’s an upside with drafting NFL draft picks.

“Some people would argue you’re wasting your time with NFL draft picks. It’s tough to say if you’re ever going to see them, some of them don’t ever come to Canada. If you look at us over the last ten years from the NFL Draft we’ve actually gotten those guys are American that are signing minimum contracts. For us one of the things that’s changed is the rule in the CFL, you’re allowed to pay those draft picks more. So that helped the decision a little bit you know,” he said.

Other notable players with Saskatchewan roots taken in the draft included Dayton Black, the University of Saskatchewan offensive lineman who was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats sixth overall.

Black won the 2022 Uteck Bowl and was a 2022 Canada West All-Star. He has played 30 games for the Huskies in his University career.

University of Regina defensive end, Anthony Bennett, was selected eighth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 2022, Bennett, had 38 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception for touchdown in nine games.

He was a 2022 U Sports first team All-Star and Canada West All-Star. Bennett spent two season in NCAA with Florida Atlantic University before attending the U of R.

Josh White, from the University of Regina, went 25th overall to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Defensive Lineman, Tanner Schmekel, went 35th overall to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Just two picks later, University of Saskatchewan wide receiver, Daniel Perry, went 37th overall to the Ottawa Redblacks to start the fifth round of the draft.

Perry’s teammate, Charlie Ringland, went 43rd overall to the BC Lions.

University of Saskatchewan wide receiver, Caleb Morin, was selected 67th overall in the final round by the Tiger-Cats.

The Roughriders rookie camp runs from May 10 to May 12 in Saskatoon.