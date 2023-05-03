'Someone we've had our eyes on for awhile now': Riders select Lake Korte-Moore in first round of CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Lake Korte-Moore third overall in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.
“We’re happy to draft him. Obviously I say that every year, the players we pick, we’re excited to have them. But you know we just looked at a player that we can add a different element to our team,” said Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders Vice President and GM.
“It’s an honour. Honestly it’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to get drafted. I can’t believe it’s happened and now I can’t wait to get to work and get to Saskatchewan with the great fan base they have there,” Korte-Moore, told reporters following the announcement.
The UBC defensive lineman recorded 48 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble in 10 games and was a Canada West All-Star in 2022.
“I told the coaches this, but I’m undefeated at Mosaic,” he chuckled.
“We’re always looking for guys who can rush the passer and he has the ability to do that. We think that he can contribute right away and I think he can also play special teams,” O’Day said.
Standing six foot, five inches tall, Korte-Moore has experience as quarterback, linebacker, and defensive end dating back to his high school football years.
“He’s got a lot of value, got the size and the speed. Someone that we’ve had our eyes on for awhile now and a lot of discussions about. We’re just happy that we were able to get him,” O’Day added.
As for what fans can expect from him, Korte-Moore was sure to mention he’s a team player.
“[I’m] high-motor, hard worker, and just a disciplined player. I don’t take dumb penalties and I also am going to be able to possibly lead and be that team player the team needs to get to the next level and hopefully I get a lot of sacks this year with the great d-line we have at Sask.,” he said.
Korte-Moore was eligible to be drafted in 2022 but deferred for one more season. CFL Central Scouting rankings had him listed as high as 10th. However the nine players ahead of him, all play in the NCAA.
At the CFL combine last month in Edmonton, Korte-Moore was one of the top ranked Canadians.
University of British Columbia defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore is seen in Edmonton in a March 21, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CFL, Christian Bender.
The Riders also had the 2nd round, eleventh overall pick, in the 2023 draft. The green and white decided to go local with their pick, selecting University of Regina defensive back, Jaxon Ford.
“We were hoping he would be there in the second round all along. It’s special for me, his grandpa actually brought me to Saskatchewan [but] didn’t have any influence on the pick,” O’Day joked.
“It’s crazy. This is an unreal feeling you know for my family, for me especially, just can’t stop smiling,” Ford said.
Ford’s grandfather, Al Ford, was a member of the 1966 Grey Cup Champion team and played 12 seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ford said he had a chance to call his grandfather after he was selected and it was full of emotion.
“I couldn’t hear anything because they were just bawling their eyes out. An emotional moment for my family,” Ford laughed.
“I got a text message right before I got the call. So kind of knew [I was going to get selected] when the area code was 306. I shot up right out of my chair and started yelling and I just didn’t know what else to do. I was super thrilled,” he added.
In 2022, Ford recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in nine games.
In 29 career games with the University of Regina Rams, Ford had 130 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
“We feel like he can help on special teams. He’s got a chance to play safety in our league and obviously the roots being here helps us,” O’Day explained.
Ford was a 2022 U-Sports Second Team All-Canadian and 2022 Canada West All-Star.
“He’s six feet tall and almost 200 pounds. Carries himself well and had a strong combine. I think for us, he only climbed as the time went on,” O’Day said.
Former Regina Ram defensive back Jaxon Ford was selected by the green and white in the 2nd round, eleventh overall pick, in the 2023 draft. (Source: Regina Rams Website)
Other Roughrider picks included:
- Round 3, 21st overall- Linebacker Matt Dean from York University
- Round 4, 30th overall-Running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudson of Delaware State
- Round 5- no selection
- Round 6, 48th overall-Offensive lineman, Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan.
- Round 7, 57th overall- Offensive lineman, Evan Floren, Queen’s University
- Round 7, 60th overall- Linebacker Nick Thomas, University of Manitoba
- Round 8, 66th overall- Defensive lineman, Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss
“The first three or four rounds are pretty standard. There’s not a ton of guys, maybe a couple of surprises,” O’Day shared, following the conclusion of the draft.
O’Day argued that there’s an upside with drafting NFL draft picks.
“Some people would argue you’re wasting your time with NFL draft picks. It’s tough to say if you’re ever going to see them, some of them don’t ever come to Canada. If you look at us over the last ten years from the NFL Draft we’ve actually gotten those guys are American that are signing minimum contracts. For us one of the things that’s changed is the rule in the CFL, you’re allowed to pay those draft picks more. So that helped the decision a little bit you know,” he said.
Other notable players with Saskatchewan roots taken in the draft included Dayton Black, the University of Saskatchewan offensive lineman who was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats sixth overall.
Black won the 2022 Uteck Bowl and was a 2022 Canada West All-Star. He has played 30 games for the Huskies in his University career.
University of Regina defensive end, Anthony Bennett, was selected eighth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 2022, Bennett, had 38 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception for touchdown in nine games.
He was a 2022 U Sports first team All-Star and Canada West All-Star. Bennett spent two season in NCAA with Florida Atlantic University before attending the U of R.
Josh White, from the University of Regina, went 25th overall to the Ottawa Redblacks.
Defensive Lineman, Tanner Schmekel, went 35th overall to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Just two picks later, University of Saskatchewan wide receiver, Daniel Perry, went 37th overall to the Ottawa Redblacks to start the fifth round of the draft.
Perry’s teammate, Charlie Ringland, went 43rd overall to the BC Lions.
University of Saskatchewan wide receiver, Caleb Morin, was selected 67th overall in the final round by the Tiger-Cats.
The Roughriders rookie camp runs from May 10 to May 12 in Saskatoon.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target, police say
A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
King Charles changes key piece of coronation, causing mixed feelings
King Charles changed a part of the coronation ceremony, and is now asking the public to swear an oath to him, a move that has been met with mixed emotions.
New medallions released to mark King Charles' coronation
In honour of King Charles III's coronation, set to take place in London on Saturday, two new medallion designs have been approved exclusively for Canada.
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
Saskatoon
-
'What gives him the right': Tribal chief lashes out at Saskatoon city councillor for sending letter to province
Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand isn't taking kindly to a letter Saskatoon councillor David Kirton wrote to the premier and four ministers last week about homelessness, addictions and mental health issues in his ward and across the city.
-
'Someone we've had our eyes on for awhile now': Riders select Lake Korte-Moore in first round of CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Lake Korte-Moore third overall in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.
-
Saskatoon's historic greenhouse faces uncertain future as city weighs costly replacement
Saskatoon’s municipal heritage committee is asking city councillors to consider the historical importance of the city’s greenhouse program as they evaluate whether or not to build a new facility.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing
A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.
-
Semi-truck carrying a crane crashed into Empress overpass: Winnipeg police
A semi-truck transporting a construction crane crashed into the Empress Street overpass by CF Polo Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fire at Transcona home sends five to hospital
A Tuesday evening fire at a home in Transcona has sent five people to hospital.
Calgary
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
No injuries in 2-alarm fire at Calgary apartment building
Crews say a balcony was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at a Calgary apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
-
Calgary ice cream shop offers free scoops to voters on May 29
A Calgary ice cream shop has announced plans to give away free cones to eligible voters who cast a ballot in the upcoming provincial election.
Edmonton
-
Fire evacuation order issued in central Alberta, area near Fort McMurray on alert
Authorities are warning residents in west-central and northern Alberta as winds push wildfires towards homes.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
-
EDMONTON
EDMONTON | Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton might break some records today and Thursday
A heat warning is in effect for the Edmonton region and northeast Alberta.
Toronto
-
Data breach exposes clients’ personal information at one of Canada’s largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
13-year-old girl disappears after leaving home in Thornhill
Police are searching a Thornhill neighbourhood for a 13-year-old girl who left her family home on Tuesday and hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Ontario earmarks $51 million to combat auto theft
The Ontario government has announced new measures to combat auto theft with a $51-million injection to help police identify and dismantle what it described as 'organized crime networks.'
Ottawa
-
The 'night mayor' is coming: City committee approves new nightlife strategy for Ottawa
A new job is coming to Ottawa, tasked at making the city’s nightlife more vibrant and attractive.
-
Police recovering human remains and car from Lake Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are working on Wednesday to recover human remains and a vehicle found in Lake Ontario west of Kingston earlier this year.
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot: RCMP
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
-
Bigger fines could be coming for B.C. truckers that hit highway overpasses
Police are considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of a commercial truck after its load slammed into an overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
Quebec premier says loss of two firefighters most difficult part of spring flooding
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days. Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudiere, Mauricie and Charlevoix.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighters battle residential blaze in Sooke
The District of Sooke says firefighters battling a large fire in a residential area Tuesday night were able to get the blaze under control by 10 p.m., though crews were expected to remain on scene through the night.
-
SoberFest returning to Langford with tickets funding addictions treatment beds
A popular music and comedy festival in Langford that's free of drugs and alcohol is returning this year.
-
Courtenay council calls for 'immediate resignation' of fellow councillor
A Vancouver Island city council is calling for the immediate resignation of one of its elected members.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Major changes to Halifax-area schools a surprise to parents, guardians
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education is implementing major changes to 19 schools. The main reason: rapid population growth.
Northern Ontario
-
Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
-
Flood warning issued for parts of Greater Sudbury and area
Conservation Sudbury is issuing a flood warning for the Vermilion River, including communities in Greater Sudbury and surrounding area.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
-
Another Kitchener city councillor seeking MPP nomination
Kitchener city councillor Debbie Chapman is throwing her hat in the ring for an Ontario by-election.