'Something he would have done': Sask. family honouring son's memory with blanket drive

One Saskatchewan family is turning their son’s memory into a way to give back to the community.

Kenton Dobrowolski was just 32-years-old when he passed away with cancer in October.

“He was stubborn, funny, he loved to scare people. That was his favourite thing,” his mother Jacki remembered. “He was just so kind and helped people. He had a big heart.”

Kenton spent his final nine days in Pasqua Hospital’s palliative care unit with his wife at his side for nearly 24-hours a day.

“It made us feel like we wanted to do something,” Jacki said. “We just didn’t know what.”

The family decided on blankets, which the family is collecting to honour his memory.

The blankets will be donated to the palliative care unit at Pasqua Hospital in Regina, so those staying there, and their families, may be a little warmer this holiday season.

The Dobrowolski’s said Kenton’s personality and loving spirit is coming through in the drive.

“He loved people. He was so kind and caring,” his mother said. “There is not a person on this earth he would not stop to help.

“We just felt this would be something he would have done.”

Jacki’s goal was 100 blankets. But the generosity of the community has led her to believe they will easily surpass that.

“It means a lot to us and our family to have this done,” she said, fighting back tears. “The amount of people reaching out is really meaningful to us.”

They hope to drop off the blankets in the days leading up to Christmas.

Anyone wishing to donate blankets may do so at:

JD Industrial – 565 Park St, Regina

7215 Lanigan Drive Regina

8 Matthew Ave. Kronau, Sask.

Kronau, Sask. post office (33 McCulloch St.)

4434 Nicurity Drive, Regina

Arrangements may also be made for pick-up or to make cash donations through Facebook.