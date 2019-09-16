South Albert St. bridge struck by over-height trucks twice this month
Albert South bridge over Trans Canada Highway was hit by over-height vehicles twice this month. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 12:26PM CST
The South Albert St. Bridge over the Trans-Canada Highway has been struck by over height vehicles twice this month, causing some damage.
The first crash happened over night between September 4 and 5, while the second happened overnight between September 6 and 7.
Neither driver stopped to report the collisions.
The Department of Highways inspected the bridges within hours of each collision.
Traffic restrictions are currently in place for northbound traffic on highway 6 entering the city, and northbound traffic is down to one lane over the bridge.
Damage is estimated at $150,000, and repairs will begin the week of September 30.
RCMP are investigating and looking for the drivers involved.