The South Albert St. Bridge over the Trans-Canada Highway has been struck by over height vehicles twice this month, causing some damage.

The first crash happened over night between September 4 and 5, while the second happened overnight between September 6 and 7.

Neither driver stopped to report the collisions.

The Department of Highways inspected the bridges within hours of each collision.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place for northbound traffic on highway 6 entering the city, and northbound traffic is down to one lane over the bridge.

Damage is estimated at $150,000, and repairs will begin the week of September 30.

RCMP are investigating and looking for the drivers involved.