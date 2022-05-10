Spring runoff well underway or complete in southern Sask. areas: WSA

Spring runoff is either complete or well underway in areas across southern Saskatchewan, according to an update from the Water Security Agency (WSA).

In the southeast, the WSA said the flooding risk brought on by spring snowstorms, warming temperatures and additional rain has receded.

“Flows along the Souris River have peaked and are beginning to drop. WSA expects the Grant Devine reservoir will fill later in May at around the same time apportionment releases to meet international obligations begin,” a release said.

The melt and runoff is largely complete along with Qu’Appelle River system and flows are receding in lower areas, the WSA said.

“WSA has been making diversions into Last Mountain Lake to help bring it up to desirable summer operating levels. Crooked Lake is now at its desirable summer operating level and ‘stoplogs’ will be installed to maintain it for the season,” the release continued.

The southwest saw a higher-than-expected runoff this year. Late winter storms helped improve moisture levels and water supply conditions even though runoff was still below a normal level, the WSA said.

Water levels have improved on Lake Diefenbaker, but remain lower than normal.

In east-central Saskatchewan, the WSA said flows along the Swan River are still rising but there have been no reports of flooding. Additional rainfall could mean higher water levels for a longer period of time, which could lead to localized flooding.

Up north, including the Churchill Basin, the WSA said melting is in its early stages with no runoff issues expected at this time. However, it said an above-average runoff is possible, with higher than normal snowpack in the area.

The WSA said it will continue to monitor conditions across Saskatchewan and provide updates as conditions change.