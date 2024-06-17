Stabbing in North Central Regina leads to one arrest

One man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a woman was stabbed in a home in Regina’s North Central area.

On June 5, officers with Regina police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cameron Street for a reported weapons offence.

Police were told that a woman was discovered in a home and was apparently stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene found a 32-year-old woman with wounds resembling a stabbing. Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to hospital.

Regina police began its investigation and found the suspect nearby. The 51-year-old Regina man proceeded to give officers a fake name.

He was later identified and charged with obstruction. In addition to charges of assault with a weapon and obstructing a police officer – the man was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The accused made his first appearance on the charges on Monday.