    • Stabbing in North Central Regina leads to one arrest

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    One man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a woman was stabbed in a home in Regina’s North Central area.

    On June 5, officers with Regina police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cameron Street for a reported weapons offence.

    Police were told that a woman was discovered in a home and was apparently stabbed.

    Officers arrived at the scene found a 32-year-old woman with wounds resembling a stabbing. Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to hospital.

    Regina police began its investigation and found the suspect nearby. The 51-year-old Regina man proceeded to give officers a fake name.

    He was later identified and charged with obstruction. In addition to charges of assault with a weapon and obstructing a police officer – the man was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

    The accused made his first appearance on the charges on Monday.

