STC to auction off assets
The STC will auction of its assets starting on Feb. 1 (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 3:12PM CST
The former Saskatchewan Transportation Company will be auctioning off its assets starting next month.
Everything from power tools to file cabinets will be sold through an online auction run by Hilco Industrial out of Ontario. The province sold the assets to the international liquidation company in December, saying it was the most-affordable option.
The auction opens Feb. 1.