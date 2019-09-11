

CTV News Regina





Sask Party MLA Warren Steinley has officially tendered his resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

He will be seeking election as a Conservative Party of Canada MP in the upcoming federal election in the Regina-Lewvan riding.

Steinley has represented the constituency of Regina Walsh Acres since 2011.

He has served on the Standing Committees on Human Services and Intergovernmental Affairs and Justice, as well as the Private Bills Committees and as Deputy Caucus Chair.