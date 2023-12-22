Stockings for Seniors program brings joy to communities in Yorkton and area

Yorkton, Sask. -

Over 600 seniors across long-term care homes in Yorkton received a special gift for this year’s holiday.

Through Yorkton’s annual Stockings for Seniors program, seniors in the community received a personalized gift, sponsored from people and businesses in Yorkton and area.

“All of the gifts are individualized for each resident so that's really sweet for them,” said Lindsay Magnusson, Clinical Manager at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home.

Magnusson said the program has lifted the Christmas spirit among the 200 residents who live at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home.

"It's like they’re kids on Christmas, it's adorable to see their wishes come true,” she said.

“It's like when you ask Santa for something because they have their secret little wish list of what they ask for, and when they get their things, they are super excited about it."

The other gifts were donated to seniors living in Saltcoats, Theodore, Invermay, Canora, Preeceville, Norquay and Kamsack as well.

Organizer Kristin Weber said Stockings for Seniors started five years ago by an individual in the community. A year after, she and Jodi Bjornerud became organizers of the program and have ran it ever since.

Weber said because of the community’s support, the program has been able to brighten up everyone’s holiday spirit.

"I think just creating the program and organizing it, and getting people to help out with it and just knowing that it's going to bring cheer to the residents is enough. It's really exciting,” she said.

Throughout the years, the program has continued to expand, reaching more seniors in the region.

"Myself and Jodi Bjornerud kept adding on facilities and places, more and more every year,” said Weber.

“I think we both have a passion for bringing joy to others and we always think that this is how we would want our parents and grandparents to be treated, and bring them that little extra something for Christmas."

Although volunteers from Stockings for Seniors do not get to see the faces when people open their gifts on Christmas day, staff members at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home said the feeling is truly heartwarming.

"On Christmas day, when they receive their gift and their wishes have come true by the community, that is the best feeling I would say for our residents,” said Umair Kharral, Clinical Manager at Yorkton & District Nursing Home.

Stockings for Seniors continues to grow in Yorkton and its surrounding area.