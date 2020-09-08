REGINA -- A Regina youth organization is restructuring following harassment allegations against its CEO and other members.

The Street Culture Project has appointed Scott Cruikshank as it’s interim CEO while CEO and Founder Kim Sutherland is on leave pending an investigation into harassment allegations.

A new Street Culture Project advisory committee has been created to support Cruikshank.

This follows the resignation of Executive Director, Dustin Browne, following the posting of anonymous allegations of sexual harassment on social media.

In a release the organization said it was working with leadership at the YWCA to form a plan to guide the Street Culture Project forward.

The Street Culture Project hired an independent investigator in July to manage allegations levied against its members.