Struble disappearance unsolved 20 years later

This week will mark 20 years since Estevan teen Courtney Struble went missing.

On July 9, 2004, the 13-year-old left a friend’s house on foot and never made it home.

She was last seen just after midnight in the vicinity of Highway 39 and Woodlawn Avenue.

Struble has not been seen or heard from in the two decades since her disappearance.

In 2012, Saskatchewan RCMP came to the conclusion that Struble was the victim of foul play – and began to investigate her disappearance as a homicide.

“Saskatchewan RCMP would like to encourage anyone out there who may Information regarding Courtney’s whereabouts that it is never too late to come forward with it,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a statement to CTV News.

Struble's case is now being overseen by the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Unit. They continue to work with the Estevan Police Service and work to ensure that all credible information is followed up on.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their local police service.

Residents can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers online on by phone 1-800-222-8477.

