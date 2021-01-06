REGINA -- Students in Regina will be back in the classroom on Monday, Jan. 11 after moving to level four learning the week before and after the holiday break.

The return back to classes comes with some uncertainty if cases of COVID-19 increase in schools.

"We're hopeful that this has kind of reset things a little bit and we can be in a better position," Twylla West with the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) said. "We need to make sure safety is the number one for our students and for our staff, and we have to be in a place where everybody can be safe. And beyond that we want them to be able to do their jobs and for students, that's learning and for our teachers and our support staff that is helping the students to learn and delivering that education."

The RCSD said the decision to move kids to remote learning was necessary because it was about eight substitute educators short daily, which was creating a safety concern.

It also said student absenteeism was up about 30 per cent or 3,500 students daily from mid-November to mid-December.

"We've used the words ‘fluid’ and ‘flexibility’ and the phrase 'prepared to pivot' so much over the last several months," West said. "We're all in a really difficult situation, it's impacting us all differently but this is not easy and I think I can say that's likely the case for every sector, it's not just education. This is impacting everybody, and no job today looks the same way that it did one year ago.”

The RCSD said it understands the uncertainty ahead does come with some stress but it will support families and deliver education.

"The bottom line is this isn't easy," West said. "We are prepared to deliver quality education, no matter which way we have to deliver it. And we appreciate the support of all of our families and the hard work that all of our students and our staff are putting into this.

The Regina Public School Division said when students return on Monday, all health and safety precautions will continue to be put in place.

It also said it can't comment on the potential for future remote learning as that would be premature at this time.

