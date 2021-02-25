REGINA -- The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an application from the Good Spirit School Division for leave to appeal a case which would stop the province from funding non-Catholic students attending Catholic schools.

The dismissal confirms a March 2020 decision by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal that unanimously overturned an April 2017 decision that said funding non-Catholic students going to Catholic schools was unconstitutional.

When a public school closed due to declining enrollment in 2003, the Yorkdale School Division, now the Good Spirit School Division, planned to bus students to a nearby community.

This prompted a lawsuit to be launched by the Good Spirit School Division – which is a public division – claiming the school was only created to prevent students from having to travel.

In a statement, the Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association said it is “relieved and reassured” by the SCC’s decision.

“We believe is can be considered a victory for both religious and parental rights and freedoms,” read the statement.

