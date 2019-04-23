

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a taxi driver.

The driver picked up a woman in the 1100 block of Garnet St. who asked to be dropped off in an alley roughly a block away. When the taxi stopped in the alley a man approached and began damaging the vehicle, and the passenger tried to steal the driver’s belongings during the distraction.

The driver attempted to drive away while fighting the passenger off, and was able to make it to Albert St. and 5th Ave. The passenger then bit the driver and pulled out a knife. The driver got the knife away from the passenger and she ran away. No items were stolen.

EMS attended to the victim and he was taken to hospital. So far attempts by police to locate the suspects have been unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as an Indigenous man and woman, both belied to be in their mid-thirties. The woman was wearing a blue hoodie and white leggings.

Anyone who has information may contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.