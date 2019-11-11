Suspect in custody following Moose Jaw's first murder of 2019
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 3:06PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 3:46PM CST
MOOSE JAW -- The Moose Jaw Police Service has a suspect in custody after a man was murdered on Sunday evening.
This is Moose Jaw's first murder of 2019.
Police responded around 10 p.m. to a disturbance in the 400 block of Stadacona St. E. When officers arrived it was discovered a man had been stabbed, and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Moose Jaw police have a suspect in custody, and believe that no further danger exists to the public.
Police will share more details as they become available.