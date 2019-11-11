MOOSE JAW -- The Moose Jaw Police Service has a suspect in custody after a man was murdered on Sunday evening.

This is Moose Jaw's first murder of 2019.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to a disturbance in the 400 block of Stadacona St. E. When officers arrived it was discovered a man had been stabbed, and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Moose Jaw police have a suspect in custody, and believe that no further danger exists to the public.

Police will share more details as they become available.