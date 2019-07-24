

The RCMP in Yorkton say a vehicle seen leaving Home Hardware on Wednesday morning is not associated with the suspects in three murders in B.C.

An alert sent by the RCMP Crime Watch Advisory said the vehicle is “not associated to previous incidents originating out of B.C.” around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

An alert saying the BC suspects were spotted in #Yorkton was just called off, RCMP now say in a second advisory the car was found NOT to be the suspects. pic.twitter.com/UAju3YwFnt — Cole Davenport (@CTVCole) July 24, 2019

An alert sent out earlier Wednesday said there were possible sightings of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who were previously considered missing and are now considered suspects in the murders of a young couple and an unknown person in northern B.C.

The pair was seen in Meadow Lake on Sunday, the RCMP said. They are considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said McLeod and Schmegelsky were in the Gillam area.