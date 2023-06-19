Suspected homicide under investigation by Sask. RCMP

A man’s death near Esterhazy is being treated as a homicide as Saskatchewan RCMP continues to investigate.

On June 18, Esterhazy RCMP conducted a wellness check on a man at a rural home northeast of their detachment area.

Officers found the man dead inside the home.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.

The man has not been identified, and RCMP are working with the Saskatchewan’s Corner Service to identify him.

RCMP does not believe the death is connected to the February 2023 homicide in the Stockholm/Esterhazy or that the death poses an increased risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is encouraged to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers.