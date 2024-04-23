'Sweetheart deals': NDP questions gov't involvement in U.S. company taking over Sask. business contract

The provincial NDP is raising questions about the Sask. Party’s involvement with a U.S. rubber recycling company gaining a contract held by a Saskatchewan business.

Shercom Industries, a Saskatchewan business that used to handle tire recycling in the province, lost their contract to an American firm in May of 2023.

After years of negotiations with the provincial non-profit that manages tire recycling fell through, Shercom lost its exclusive contract, which forced the company to shut down its processing plant and lay off more than 60 workers.

On Tuesday, the provincial NDP released documents showing that former Sask. Party Finance Minster Kevin Doherty was hired as a lobbyist by the U.S. company which was later awarded the contract previously held by Shercom.

According to the NDP, Doherty was hired by CRM Tire Processing of Newport Beach California to lobby Premier Scott Moe.

Months later, the company received the contract.

“Handing this contract to an American company when a Saskatchewan company was already doing the work, Well Mr. Speaker, it raises a lot of eyebrows,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said during question period on Tuesday.

Beck asked Premier Scott Moe if he met with Doherty regarding the contract, to which she said he already answered no. She then asked if Moe had any concerns with this deal.

“In this particular case, Mr. Speaker, there was an RFP [request for proposal] as my understanding that the company she’s referring to didn’t bid on it,” he replied.

Speaking to reporters following question period, NDP MLA Meara Conway pointed to the contracts that were awarded to Canadian Surgical Solutions in Calgary for knee and hip surgeries, as well as mammograms.

“We see a concerning pattern of behaviour around these sweetheart deals and the involvement of Mr. Doherty, a former Sask. Party Finance Minister,” she said.

“We’re looking for a little bit transparency … The Premier said one person bid on this RFP, we’re hearing from the community, the business community, that that RFP was appeared to be tailored to one company.”

-With files from Keenan Sorokan