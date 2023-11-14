REGINA
Regina

    • Swift Current Broncos head coach suspended indefinitely

    Devan Praught has been named the head coach of the Swift Current Broncos. (Source: Swift Current Broncos/scbroncos.com) Devan Praught has been named the head coach of the Swift Current Broncos. (Source: Swift Current Broncos/scbroncos.com)

    The Swift Current Broncos have suspended head coach Devan Praught indefinitely for an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Standards of Conduct, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.

    The alleged incident was said to have occurred on ice during a team practice on Monday.

    The Broncos said that assistant coach Taras McEwen will assume head coaching duties until further notice.

    Praught is in his third season coaching the Broncos.

    The Broncos have a record of 9-9-1-0 and currently sit ninth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

    In a statement the Broncos said the team will have no further comment at this time.

