Swift Current Broncos make Chad Leslie permanent general manager

The Swift Current Broncos have removed the ‘interim’ tag from general manager Chad Leslie’s title. The team has named Leslie the ninth general manager since it returned to Swift Current from Lethbridge in 1986. Leslie was named interim general manager following the departure of Dean Brockman on Oct. 14, who had been serving as head coach and G.M.

“He’s come a long way since he first joined the team. It’s another step in his development and he’s earned the opportunity.” Said Broncos board chair Trent McClearly.

Prior to being named general manager, Leslie was the team’s director of scouting. He was promoted to assistant general manager for the 2020-21 season.

“I am grateful to the Broncos board for the support they have given me leading up to this opportunity.” Leslie said in a release from the team.

Leslie is from Elkhorn, Manitoba. His hockey career began with the Estevan Bruins of the SJHL, eventually leading to a role as an assistant coach. He later joined the Virden Oil Capitals and worked for the Saskatoon Blades, as well.

The team is currently lead by an interim head coach in Devan Praught. Hiring a full time coach, Praught or otherwise, will likely be one of Leslie’s first orders of business. On the ice, the Broncos carry a 15-21-4-1 record through 41 games this season.