Syringe stabbing was likely random attack, Moose Jaw police say

    A person who was stabbed with a syringe in downtown Moose Jaw appeared to be the victim of a random attack, police say.

    Officers responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at a business in the city’s downtown core around 9:11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

    Officers said a 29-year-old man had approached a customer inside the business from behind, stabbed them several times in the lower back with a pointy object, and left the scene.

    A security camera was obtained and police confirmed the weapon was a syringe. Officers located and arrested the suspect without incident shortly after the attack.

    The accused and victim are unknown to one another, in what appears to be a random attack, Moose Jaw police said.

    The accused made his first appearance in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Wednesday.

