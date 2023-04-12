'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk

A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.

Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal took to Facebook to notify residents of the ongoing high water levels.

“Today, we will see the water levels rise a bit more with a necessary release from the Duncairn Dam,” the post read. “All measures available to us are being taken to protect people and property.”

Bridal went on to commend the city’s fire department as well as city staff involved in managing the situation.

Swift Current residents can collect sandbags from the City Service Centre a 2074 South Service Road West and the Lt. Colonel Clifton Centre at 350 6th Avenue Northeast.

“We would encourage all property owners in low-lying areas to take every precaution to protect their property,” Bridal said.

Lastly, I would also like to add that in challenging times like these, I really feel like the heart of our community is displayed. I’m proud of everyone in how they’re handling the developing situation together with teamwork, compassion, care, and resilience.”

A local state of emergency was declared on April 11 following a special meeting of Swift Current’s city council.

The city’s fire department reminded residents of several precautions to take when facing flooding.

Never walk or drive through flooded streets and parkways. Water can be deeper than it appears, and water levels can rise very quickly.

Stay alert for changing conditions, mainly if you live in low-lying areas near the Swift Current Creek and other waterways.

Keep clear of the creek banks as the soil is softening, resulting in unstable ground. Most importantly, keep children and pets away from the creek banks.

The City of Swift Current provided an update to the state of emergency just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

"The current water flow so far in the city has been similar to what we saw in previous years," Swift Current Fire Chief Ryan Hunter said in the update.

"There is more snow to melt, that is water that has be taken into account while our creek is currently flowing at its maximum capacity. Our business is prevention and mitigation of emergencies and right now we are doing everything in our power to keep our residents and their properties, safe.'