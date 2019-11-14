REGINA -- Citing a lack of progress, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says it has reached an impasse in collective bargaining with the province.

According to a release from the teachers’ federation, classroom size and composition, salary and contracts for substitute teacher were its three main issues, and the government has identified its stance on these issues as non-negotiable.

The bargaining committee for the teachers has submitted a request for a conciliation board to help reach and collective bargaining agreement.

“Teachers have told us addressing the significant and complex challenges in classrooms is as important as salary,” said Patrick Maze, President, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation. “Not only is the recent class size and composition committee announced by the Minister a deliberate attempt to undermine the collective bargaining process, the committee as proposed falls short in terms of structure, authority and accountability.”

The government says it continues to meet with the teachers bargaining committee in good faith

The teachers have proposed a salary increase of two per cent in year one, three per cent in year two and three per cent in year three.

The government has offered a zero per cent salary increase in year one, and two per cent salary increases in year two and three. It has also requested a one year break from funding the teacher health plan. This break would in theory afford the government $20M to allocate to other facets of the contract.

“This offer is fair and it provides stability for the teaching profession in this province for years to come,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said.